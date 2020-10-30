DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2020 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 29/10/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 51.463 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 98430 CODE: MSDU ISIN: LU2059756754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDU Sequence No.: 86927 EQS News ID: 1144280 End of Announcement EQS News Service

