DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (INRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2020 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 29/10/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 75.6419 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9373903 CODE: INRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRAM Sequence No.: 86885 EQS News ID: 1144238 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2020 05:17 ET (09:17 GMT)