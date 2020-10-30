

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's consumer prices declined for a third straight month in October and core inflation held steady, flash estimates from Eurostat showed on Friday.



The harmonized consumer price index decreased 0.3 percent, same as in September. The fall was in line with economists' expectations.



Compared to the previous month, prices rose 0.2 percent in October.



Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, was 0.2 percent in October, same as in September. The core CPI edged up 0.1 percent from the previous month.



Prices in the food, alcohol and tobacco rose 2.0 percent after a 1.8 percent increase in September. Service costs grew 0.4 percent after a 0.5 percent gain in September.



Non-energy industrial goods prices fell 0.1 percent following a 0.3 percent drop in September. Energy prices slumped 8.4 percent after an 8.2 percent decline in the previous month.



Eurostat is set to release the full CPI data for October on November 18.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

