Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Ist es jetzt 5 vor 12!? Kommt am Wochenende der Game Changer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.10.2020 | 11:34
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: Cultural tourism promotion event held at Zhongxian County in SW China's Chongqing

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The large-scale cultural tourism promotion event, exhibiting fine tourism products and cultural creative ones, was held on Monday in Zhongxian County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The county head Huang Zuying served as a cultural tourism promoter and introduced the unique charm of Zhongxian County to netizens via live streaming.

Huang Zuying, head of Zhongxian County, is promoting the local cultural tourism to netizens via live streaming, Monday.

"Loyalty is the spiritual core of Zhongxian culture," said Huang, adding that the county is the only one of its kind that has been named "loyalty" in Chinese history.

"If you are interested in history and humanities, I recommend Shibao Stockaded Village, Huanghua Island, Zhongzhou Museum, Baigong Temple and Zhongzhou Ancient Street. If you prefer exciting and breathtaking places, I suggest you watch the performance Flames and Fumes: Three Kingdoms, go to the Huatian Valley and E-sports Town, and enjoy the Dongxi River drifting. If you yearn for a leisure and peaceful place, I recommend you to visit the Three Gorges Orange County Pastoral Complex, Golden Flower and Fruit Mountain, Tianchi Forest Park and Guanhu Water Village in Maguan Town," Huang recommended a number of high-quality tourist routes to the netizens.

It is worth mentioning that Shibao Stockaded Village, facing the Yangtze River and built on the rocks, is known as one of the eight fantastic buildings in the world. The performance Flames and Fumes: Three Kingdoms is a high-level real-life scenery show based on historical stories.

In addition, Huang introduced local delicacy to the netizens, including Zhongzhou fermented bean curd, Zhongxian oranges, sweet dumplings and so on.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/317197.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1323833/1.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1323844/2.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.