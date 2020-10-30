Oliventures, Inc. Launches New U.S. Website Concurrent with Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Oliventures, Inc. Features a Variety of Olive Fruit Extract Supplements that Include TrePhenol(R), Which Offers the Healthy Benefits of Olive Oil Without the Fat or Calories

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / Oliventures, Inc. announces the launch of its new website in the United States marketplace. Oliventures, Inc. features supplements and products, made from organic olive fruit extract, that can support the body's natural fight against inflammation-related diseases.

To learn more about the power of polyphenols and olive oil, and shop for these products, please visit https://www.oliventuresinc.com.

"Oliventures, Inc. is proud to launch our new website during Breast Cancer Awareness Month due to our commitment that science matters. Oliventures' products are guided by research we sponsored in conjunction with medical and health care professionals," said Scott Quigley, Oliventures' Director of Operations, adding "and that is why our company is proud of the clinical trial that was conducted with breast cancer survivors."

During Oliventures' clinical trial conducted between 2012 and 2015 in Spain, investigators sought to demonstrate that an encapsulated combination of olive fruit-derived hydroxytyrosol, omega-3 fatty acids, and curcumin (Oliventures' PureVida(R) natural supplement) could lower C-reactive protein (CRP) levels, a marker for inflammation, in women who had survived breast cancer.

The trial also sought to demonstrate that PureVida could reduce joint pain associated with the intake of aromatase inhibitors, a therapy often prescribed in the treatment of hormone-sensitive breast cancer. As Quigley noted, the study concluded that PureVida reduced inflammation as indicated by a reduction in CRP and reduced pain in patients with aromatase-induced musculoskeletal symptoms. The data showed that PureVida reduced CRP levels in 70 percent of the patients studied. The higher the pretreatment levels of CRP, the greater the reduction. Investigators also reported a 40 percent reduction in pain severity as measured by the Brief Pain Intensity Score (BPI-SF), a general pain scale for cancer patients.

To read more about the clinical trial design and the results of the study, please visit https://oliventuresinc.com/science-matters/.

Oliventures' new website features additional information regarding the clinical trial, product information and availability, as well as TrePhenol(R) - the base ingredient in PureVida, and all of Oliventures' products.

TrePhenol, a patented blend of olive polyphenols (principally hydroxytyrosol, tyrosol, and their derivatives) was developed by the founders of Oliventures, Inc. and their partners in Spain. TrePhenol is 100 percent natural (not synthesized or otherwise chemically produced) and is extracted from the olives themselves, not the olive leaf.

"October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Oliventures wants to help increase awareness of this disease. We encourage the public to engage in screening, access and treatment as well as becoming more educated and finding support networks," said Quigley.

About Oliventures, Inc.

Founded in 2009 in Raleigh, NC, Oliventures, Inc. strives to develop products based on key elements of the Mediterranean diet in combination with other natural ingredients that have been shown to support the body's fight against inflammation. Their PureVida(R), OliPura(R), and CardiOlive(R) line of products all incorporate a proprietary olive polyphenol extract, TrePhenol(R), developed and clinically evaluated by Oliventures and its partners in Spain. Oliventures, Inc. is now located in Indianapolis, IN after being purchased by a dedicated group of customers. For more information, please visit https://www.oliventuresinc.com.

