

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone unemployment rate was unchanged in September after rising in August, figures from Eurostat showed on Friday.



The jobless rate was 8.3 percent, in line with economists' expectations.



The August unemployment rate was revised to 8.3 percent from 8.1 percent. In July, the rate was 8.1 percent.



In September 2019, the jobless rate was 7.5 percent.



The EU unemployment rate was also stable in September at 7.5 percent. In the same month last year, the rate was 6.6 percent.



The number of unemployed in the euro area was 13.612 million, which was 75,000 persons more compared with August. The figure was higher by 1.376 million from the same month last year.



