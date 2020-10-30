

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $114 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $965 million, or $2.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.2% to $6.78 billion from $8.72 billion last year.



