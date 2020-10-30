Listing of Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm has assessed that Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ), company registration number 559250-9607, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be November 4, 2020. Ordinary shares Short name: NYTTO -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 60,501,400 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014808853 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 206281 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559250-9607 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Preference shares Short name: NYTTO PREF -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 5,055,599 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014808861 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 206282 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 35 Real Estate ----------------- 3510 Real Estate ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on +46 8 463 83 00.