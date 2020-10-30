

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Chevron Corp. (CVX):



-Earnings: -$0.21 billion in Q3 vs. $2.58 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.12 in Q3 vs. $1.36 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Chevron Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.20 billion or $0.11 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.27 per share -Revenue: $24.45 billion in Q3 vs. $36.12 billion in the same period last year.



