HK Estate Announces Asset Management and Asset Enhancement Plans for 2021

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / Recently, HK Estate, one of the peak performers in the real estate industry in Asia, announces its asset management plans for 2021. HK Estate actively acquires assets to strengthen the overall portfolio of the firm and to expand business presence into various markets. Acquired assets have historically had a track record of stable income with high growth potential.

Asset management

Through a vast network of local partners, HK Estate focuses on managing real estate assets worldwide. Each local partner is an expert in their domestic market. This enables HK Estate to secure the highest-potential real estate deals globally from their headquarters in Hong Kong. It is essential that each real estate opportunity synergises with HK Estate's existing portfolio and strengthens the overall return prospects of the firm.

Asset enhancement

Asset enhancement unlocks the full potential of HK Estate's real estate assets and has been a monumental driver of growth since the firm's inception. Monitoring changes in consumer needs allows HK Estate to enhance properties to the liking of each domestic retail market. Historically, this has drastically increased the attractiveness of properties for tenants and resulted in strong revenue growth.

Asset investment

HK Estate focuses on investment opportunities in private housing, retail properties, and commercial properties. The firm also has the ability to carry out development on acquired assets. Acquisition opportunities worldwide are reviewed through a network of local partners who are experts in the most lucrative domestic real estate markets.

About HK Estate

HK Estate is a world-class real estate investor and manager with a global presence in both the retail and commercial property markets. Based in Hong Kong, HK Estate captures the highest-potential real estate opportunities worldwide through their network of local partners. Each local partner has vast expertise in their domestic market and works closely with HK Estate to secure the highest-yielding investment opportunities. HK Estate is committed to ranking among the leading real estate investors globally. The firm is driven by the motivation to improve the lives of thousands in local communities through its strategic investments. Real estate is deeply embedded in everyone and the best real estate investments should make significant social contributions in the communities where they grow and prosper.

Media contact

Company: HK Estate

Contact: Michael Miglio

E-Mail: hello@hk.estate

Website: https://hk.estate/

Telephone: +852 / 852 852

Address: 183 Queens Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

SOURCE: HK Estate

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/613523/HK-Estate-Announces-Asset-Management-and-Asset-Enhancement-Plans-for-2021