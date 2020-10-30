

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $814 million, or $3.90 per share. This compares with $387 million, or $1.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $12.04 billion from $11.45 billion last year.



Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $814 Mln. vs. $387 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.90 vs. $1.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.03 -Revenue (Q3): $12.04 Bln vs. $11.45 Bln last year.



