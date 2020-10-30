

HENRICO COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Friday, Altria Group, Inc. (MO) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the fu-year 2020, based on year-to-date performance and insight into an additional quarter of ABI earnings contributions.



For fiscal 2020, Altria now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.30 to $4.38, representing a growth rate of 2 to 4 percent from an adjusted earnings base of $4.21 per share in 2019.



Previously, the company expected 2020 adjusted earnings in the range of $4.21 to $4.38 per share, representing a growth rate of 0 to 4 percent from 2019.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.32 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



