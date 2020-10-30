

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) said, for fiscal 2021, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share growth in a range of 6 - 10%, revised from prior guidance range of 4 - 10%. Recurring revenue growth is now expected in a range of 3 - 6%, updated from 2 - 6%.



First quarter adjusted earnings per share increased 44% to $0.98. Total revenues increased 7% to $1.02 billion. Recurring revenue grew 8%, for the quarter. The company said the increase in recurring fee revenues was driven primarily by growth from onboarding of net new business.



