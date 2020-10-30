Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland's SlenderWall Project in Tysons Racking up Awards

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX:SMID)

This week announcements were made on the latest two awards for Smith-Midland's recent SlenderWall architectural cladding project in Tysons, Virginia. Both the AGC of DC (Associated General Contractors) and the ABC of Metro Washington (Associated Builders and Contractors) have bestowed awards on the 346' tall mixed-use project. The AGC Washington Contractor Award and the ABC Excellence in Construction Award recognized the role Smith-Midland's premier architectural precast concrete cladding product SlenderWall played in the beauty and performance of the project.

This is the third award for the Lumen. Earlier this year it garnered a Southeast Building Conference Grand Aurora prize.

The Lennar Multifamily Communities project was designed by Architects Davis, Carter, Scott. Working with General Contractor Hoar Construction and Engineer Fernandez & Associates, Smith-Midland produced and installed more than 80,000 sq. ft. of SlenderWall and traditional architectural precast panels. Smith-Midland worked with their own team of subcontractors, EE Marr Erectors and Wilcox Caulking, to provide Hoar with a turn-key system. The factory insulated SlenderWall panels contributed a R-24 rating to thermal performance. For project details click through to the Lumen project article on the Smith-Midland website.

SlenderWall is fully compliant with current building codes including fire, windstorm, seismic and thermal requirements. The system is licensed for manufacture to qualified precast concrete companies across North America by Easi-Set Worldwide, a leading product line developer in the precast concrete industry. To inquire about licensing opportunities, contact Easi-Set at (540) 439-8911, info@easiset.com

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/613434/Smith-Midlands-SlenderWall-Project-in-Tysons-Racking-up-Awards