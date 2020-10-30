The global acoustics sensor market size is poised to grow by USD 366 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

One of the primary factors driving the market growth is the evolution of smart cities. Smart cities offer location-based services that city planners can use to understand the functioning of the cities and offer better services to the citizens. This involves setting up of new cellular base stations, new hotspot points, and revamped RF technology infrastructure. Moreover, smart cities depend on public Wi-Fi networks to render services such as access to education, healthcare, infrastructure management, traffic management, safety and security, and waste and water management. Consequently, smart cities will boost cellular network to facilitate robust service infrastructure. This involves setting up of new cellular base stations, new hotspot points, and revamped RF technology infrastructure. These factors are expected to intensify the demand for acoustic sensors, contributing to the overall acoustic sensors market growth.

Report Highlights:

The major acoustics sensor market growth came from the SAW sensor segment. Growth opportunities in the telecom segment, passive and wireless nature of the sensors, technological advances in the segment, and the low cost of manufacturing are driving the acoustic sensors market growth by the SAW sensor segment. The acoustic sensors market share growth by the SAW sensor segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the BAW sensor segment.

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The presence of a large number of smartphone users and the rising demand for mobile hotspot routers will significantly influence acoustic sensors market growth in this region. China and Japan are the key markets for acoustic sensors in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The global acoustics sensor market is concentrated. Boston Piezo-Optics Inc., Campbell Scientific Inc., CeramTec GmbH, CTS Corp., Dytran Instruments Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kyocera Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., and Siemens AG. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this acoustics sensor market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the acoustics sensor market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Advances in RF Technology will be a Key Market Trend

BAW sensors perform effectively in frequency ranges above 1.5 GHz, and their performance declines as the frequencies get higher. BAW designs are less sensitive to temperature variations, especially at broad bandwidths, while delivering low signal loss and steep filter skirts. Vendors are making continuous innovations in the design of RF components, which have resulted in enhanced filtering-efficiency and expanded the application of acoustic sensors across different electronic devices. RF components, including acoustic sensors, are used to support different standards, applications, band combinations, and mobile operators' requirements, which is one of the key acoustic sensors market trends. The deployment of upgraded BAW sensors will assist LTE wireless networks in providing better services. The market for BAW sensors will witness a steep rise in revenue during the forecast period.

Acoustics sensor Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist acoustics sensor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the acoustics sensor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the acoustics sensor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of acoustics sensor market vendors

