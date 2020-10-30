

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT):



-Earnings: -$2 million in Q3 vs. $88 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.01 in Q3 vs. $0.38 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of $24 million or $0.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.06 per share -Revenue: $3.47 billion in Q3 vs. $3.80 billion in the same period last year.



