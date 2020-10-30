

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, AbbVie now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $10.47 to $10.49 per share, up from the prior guidance range of $10.35 to $10.45 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.42 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Further, AbbVie announced that its board of directors declared a 10.2 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share, beginning with the dividend payable on February 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ABBVIE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de