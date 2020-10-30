BlackRock Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, October 30
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust PLC at close of business on 29 October 2020 were:
67.73p Capital only
68.87p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the Buyback of 200,000 ordinary shares on 20th February 2020, the Company now has 113,470,349 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 5,495,651 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).
4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
5. On 13 May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14 May 2019, the Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 29 October 2020 were:
456.91p Capital only (undiluted)
456.91p Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)
457.45p Including current year income (undiluted) XD
457.45p Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares) XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the buyback of 15,900 ordinary shares on 16th December 2019, the Company now has 84,323,101 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 26,005,837 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).
4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 29 October 2020 were:
435.68p Capital only (undiluted)
445.51p Including current year income (undiluted)
Notes:
1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
2. Following the buyback of 54,206 ordinary shares on 24th September 2020, the Company has 173,550,814 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 19,461,028 which are held in treasury.
3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 29 October 2020 were:
614.95p Capital only
620.03p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share issuance of 185,000 ordinary shares on 28nd October 2020, the Company has 84,118,462 ordinary shares in issue.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 29 October 2020 were:
157.42p Capital only
158.74p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the Buyback of 35,000 ordinary shares on 23rd October 2020, the Company has 79,974,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 20,387,261 which are held in treasury.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 29 October 2020 were:
422.97c per share (US cents) - Capital only
427.40c per share (US cents) - Including current year income
328.14p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
331.58p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).
4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 29 October 2020 were:
159.36p Capital only (undiluted)
162.26p Including current year income (undiluted)
Notes:
1. Following the buyback cancellation of 25,775 ordinary shares on 23rd October 2020, the Company has 22,511,625 ordinary shares in issue excluding 10,081,532 shares in treasury.
2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 29 October 2020 were:
1,409.33p Capital only and including debt at par value
1,390.31p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1,416.10p Including current year income and debt at par value
1,397.08p Including current year income and debt at fair value
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 10th January 2020, the Company has 48,829,792 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 1,163,731 which are held in treasury.
3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 29 October 2020 were:
128.50c Capital only USD (cents)
99.69c Capital only Sterling (pence)
130.97p Including current year income USD (cents)
101.61p Including current year income Sterling (pence)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the buyback of 35,000 ordinary shares on 17th September 2020, the Company has 241,210,518 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 612,283 which are held in treasury