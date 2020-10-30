

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.31 billion, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $1.88 billion, or $1.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $5.05 billion or $2.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 52.1% to $12.90 billion from $8.48 billion last year.



AbbVie earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $5.05 Bln. vs. $3.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.83 vs. $2.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.76 -Revenue (Q3): $12.90 Bln vs. $8.48 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.47 to $10.49



