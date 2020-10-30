The medical device security solutions market is expected to grow by USD 301.04 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing adoption of IoT and connected devices is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

Medical Device Security Solutions Market: Device Landscape

Growing healthcare costs and inconvenience caused due to significant waiting times have led to consumers increasingly preferring online consultation and telemedicine as well as remote monitoring. Factors such as increasing awareness about lifestyle disorders and familiarity with new technologically advanced devices such as smartphones and gaming devices have prompted people to adopt more sophisticated devices to self-monitor their health conditions. Therefore, the adoption rate of wearable fitness technology has been increasing. As a result, the demand for better security solutions for these wearable devices is also increasing, contributing to the medical devices security solutions market growth. The market growth by the wearable and external medical devices segment will be faster than the growth of the market by other segments.

Medical Device Security Solutions Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest market for medical device security solutions in 2019, and the region will continue to offer the maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising adoption and penetration of wired and wireless networked medical devices and stringent government regulations are some of the significant factors that will contribute to the medical device security solutions market growth in North America over the forecast period. The rising geriatric population, cyberattacks on healthcare organizations, and the high adoption of connected medical devices are encouraging many companies to invest in the region. The US is one of the key markets for medical device security solutions in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America over the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

Broadcom Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

ClearDATA Networks Inc.

CloudPassage Inc.

General Electric Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

McAfee LLC

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value Chain Analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEVICE

Market segmentation by device

Comparison by device

Wearable and external medical devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hospital medical devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Internally embedded medical devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by device

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases

Rising demand for self-medication and homecare medical devices

Increasing demand for cloud-based solutions

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Broadcom Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ClearDATA Networks Inc.

CloudPassage Inc.

General Electric Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

McAfee LLC

Palo Alto Networks Inc

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

