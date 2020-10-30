The medical device security solutions market is expected to grow by USD 301.04 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The growing adoption of IoT and connected devices is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
Medical Device Security Solutions Market: Device Landscape
Growing healthcare costs and inconvenience caused due to significant waiting times have led to consumers increasingly preferring online consultation and telemedicine as well as remote monitoring. Factors such as increasing awareness about lifestyle disorders and familiarity with new technologically advanced devices such as smartphones and gaming devices have prompted people to adopt more sophisticated devices to self-monitor their health conditions. Therefore, the adoption rate of wearable fitness technology has been increasing. As a result, the demand for better security solutions for these wearable devices is also increasing, contributing to the medical devices security solutions market growth. The market growth by the wearable and external medical devices segment will be faster than the growth of the market by other segments.
Medical Device Security Solutions Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest market for medical device security solutions in 2019, and the region will continue to offer the maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising adoption and penetration of wired and wireless networked medical devices and stringent government regulations are some of the significant factors that will contribute to the medical device security solutions market growth in North America over the forecast period. The rising geriatric population, cyberattacks on healthcare organizations, and the high adoption of connected medical devices are encouraging many companies to invest in the region. The US is one of the key markets for medical device security solutions in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America over the forecast period.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value Chain Analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market Outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEVICE
- Market segmentation by device
- Comparison by device
- Wearable and external medical devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hospital medical devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Internally embedded medical devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by device
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases
- Rising demand for self-medication and homecare medical devices
- Increasing demand for cloud-based solutions
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Broadcom Inc.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- ClearDATA Networks Inc.
- CloudPassage Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- McAfee LLC
- Palo Alto Networks Inc
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
