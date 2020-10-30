

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, biopharmaceutical company Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) reiterated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, Ligand now expects adjusted earnings of $3.95 per share on total revenues of about $170 million.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.91 per share on revenues of $170.22 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, Ligand initiated guidance for adjusted earnings of $6.00 per share on total revenues of about $285 million.



The Street is currently looking for earnings of $5.89 per share on revenues of $276.96 million for fiscal 2021.



