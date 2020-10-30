NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 29 October 2020 were: 157.42p Capital only 158.74p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the Buyback of 35,000 ordinary shares on 23rd October 2020, the Company has 79,974,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 20,387,261 which are held in treasury.