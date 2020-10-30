

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece producer prices declined at a faster pace in September, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday.



The producer prices index declined 8.6 percent year-on-year in September, following a 6.6 percent fall in August.



On an annual basis, producer prices in the domestic market and non-domestic market decreased by 5.6 percent and 17.8 percent, respectively, in September.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.8 percent in September, after a 1.0 percent decrease in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales declined 1.4 percent year-on-year in August, following a 2.7 percent decrease in July.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.8 percent in September, after a 1.0 percent fell in the preceding month.



