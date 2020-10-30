

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer prices declined at a softer pace in October, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



The consumer price index fell 0.3 percent year-on-year in October, following a 0.6 percent decline in September. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent fall.



The core inflation excluding prices of energy and unprocessed food rose to 0.3 percent in October from 0.1 percent in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in October. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent rise.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.6 percent annually in October, following a 0.1 percent decrease in the prior month. Economists had expected a 0.8 percent fall.



On a monthly basis, HICP rose 0.6 percent in October. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent rise.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de