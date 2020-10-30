Technavio has been monitoring the automotive piston market and it is poised to grow by 45.5 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. However, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a Low impact on the automotive piston market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to Increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

The passenger vehicles are expected to be the leading segment based on application in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Development of autonomous vehicles is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 2%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 45.5 million units.

Who are the top players in the market?

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Amalgamations Group, Cosworth Group Holdings Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Menon Pistons Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Tenneco Inc., Wössner GmbH, and Zenith Troop Industrial Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers?

Demand for forged pistons is one of the major factors driving the market.

How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute 63% of market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Amalgamations Group, Cosworth Group Holdings Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Menon Pistons Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Tenneco Inc., Wössner GmbH, and Zenith Troop Industrial Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The demand for forged pistons will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive piston market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Piston Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Piston Market is segmented as below:

Application Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Automotive Piston Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive piston market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Piston Market Size

Automotive Piston Market Trends

Automotive Piston Market Analysis

This study identifies the development of autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive piston market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automotive Piston Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive piston market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive piston market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive piston market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive piston market vendors

