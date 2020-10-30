FMW Media Works Corp: New To The Street Television to Feature Winston Gold Corp. (WGMCF) on Establishing Montana's Newest Gold Mine

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / New To The Street is commencing a 6 Part Series featuring Winston Gold Corp. with CEO Murray Nye and Executive Chairmen Joseph Carrabba, former Newmont Mining director as they pursue the Custer Vein arguably one of the longest gold veins in the world at the turn of the Century.

We are eager to share the Winston Gold story across the 6 part series on New to The Street and feel their network television audience will learn a lot by following along as we reach milestones stated Murray Nye CEO

When I see a person like Joseph Carrabba former board member of Newmont Mining, active board member of NYSE listed Timken Steel as well as TSX -listed AECON and NioCorp with over 42 years of experience in management/operations retire and join a junior mining company it gets me extremely excited stated Vince Caruso President FMW Couple this with CEO Murray Nye's insight and leadership and you have all the ingredients to be super successful.

The series will be produced by FMW and broadcast across Fox Business, Bloomberg, and KRON Television. The producers will visit the goldmine and show the public the full operations in the 6 Part series.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired an underexplored and under-exploited gold/silver mining opportunity, being the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

About FMW Media

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest-running U.S, and International sponsored programming T.V. brands " NewToTheStreet, http://www.NewtotheStreet.com and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." http://www.ExploringTheBlock.com. Since 2009, these brands run sponsored media formatted shows across three major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets.

