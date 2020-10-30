The rising demand for convenient packaging and increasing awareness regarding hygiene and safety in the healthcare and food sectors has led to positive growth in the packaging industry. Consequently, this has also caused a rise in new market entries and a highly competitive environment. As packaging companies struggle to stay ahead of the fierce competition, market leaders leverage competitive intelligence solutions to assess their competitors' strategies, understand changing market dynamics, and modify their business plans accordingly.

"Packaging companies will need to quickly adapt to market innovations and packaging industry trends to gain a leading edge in today's competitive marketplace. This is where companies realize the importance of leveraging competitive intelligence solution," says a packaging industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a packaging company based out of Germany, faced challenges competing with the increasing number of new players. The client supplies packaging materials across industries, including CPG, healthcare, and F&B. The German packaging company also struggled to price their products competitively and subsequently witnessed a reduction in their sales rate and profit margins. To address these challenges, the company partnered with Infiniti Research and leveraged our expertise in offering competitive intelligence solutions. During the nine-week engagement, the client also sought to identify competitors' strategies and approaches, analyze industry leaders' pricing strategy, and identify their weaknesses compared to top German packaging companies.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's competitive intelligence experts developed a comprehensive three-phased approach to assist the German packaging company, which included the following:

Identifying market and industry leaders in the German packaging market

Analyzing competitors' customer base and the needs and demands of the customer base

Evaluating pricing strategies and marketing and sales approaches leveraged by key market players

Business Outcome:

With insights from Infiniti's competitive intelligence engagement, the German packaging company understood the strategies employed by competitors and identify the latest packaging industry trends. Additionally, the client understood pricing strategies undertaken by competitors and changed their system accordingly. The insights also helped the company create targeted marketing and sales campaigns by understanding industry leaders' marketing and sales approaches. The client also understood their strengths and weaknesses and accordingly adjusted their offerings and business operations. Further, the company boosted sales through up-selling and cross-selling and successfully enhanced its sales rate by 18%.

