Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTC Pink: CNYCF) ("the Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Saskatchewan, Canada, which has been ranked as the top location for mining investment in Canada by the Fraser Institute. VP of Corporate Development, Alf Stewart, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We're a small public company trading on the markets," said Stewart. "We have been active in developing mining properties in Canada, specifically Canada's best mining jurisdiction over the last few years, and we have some exciting news to share today."

"What is Searchlight's value proposition?" asked Jolly. "Searchlight's value proposition is a combination of five factors," explained Stewart. "First and foremost, our market value is extremely low," he said. "Searchlight's management team is extremely experienced. Our Board of Directors has over 150 years of experience in mining and exploration," he continued. "Thirdly, we're working in Canada's best mining jurisdiction, which is Saskatchewan," said Stewart, adding that the Company is also expanding at the right time and has been able to acquire additional land positions in Saskatchewan.

"What commodities is Searchlight focusing on and why?" asked Jolly. "We're focusing on gold and copper," shared Stewart. "We believe that gold is in a new bull market," he explained. "Secondly, we're involved in copper because we believe that there's going to be a disruption in the transportation market, which will lead to a strong demand for copper," said Stewart, noting the electric vehicle industry's growing need for copper.

Jolly then asked about the Company's next steps as they continue to develop their mining properties in Saskatchewan. "We have been applying technology to our ground. We're working in probably Canada's best mining camp, the Flin Flon - Snow Lake Greenstone Belt," said Stewart, noting the area's infrastructure. "We're employing the latest digital mining technology," he continued. "We've come up with some exciting new targets, and have just done a news release announcing that we have found a drill target 15 kilometers, about ten miles, to the West of Flin-Flon," said Stewart, adding that the target could lead to a major discovery.

"What's your timeframe for that?" asked Jolly. "We're probably going to drill this property just after Christmas in January. It depends in part on the permitting process," said Stewart. "More importantly, we want the ground to be frozen solid to make it easier to move around in the Winter season."

The conversation then turned to the Company's financial strategy. "Drilling is the major value enhancement for any junior exploration company, and the targets that we're looking for are typically worth around $100 million," explained Stewart. "We're working in the most prolific belt in Canada, so we have a high chance of finding something. If we find something, it could be developed immediately because all of the infrastructure is nearby," said Stewart.

To close the interview, Stewart encouraged listeners to consider the potential of the Company's assets in combination with an experienced and dedicated management team, and to keep up-to-date on their projects.

To hear Alf Stewart's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7718509-searchlight-resources-inc-announces-new-drill-target-with-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Searchlight Resources Inc.

Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV: SCLT) (OTC Pink: CYNCF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Saskatchewan, Canada, which has been ranked as the top location for mining investment in Canada by the Fraser Institute. Exploration focus is on gold and battery minerals throughout the Province, concentrating on projects with road access.

Searchlight holds a 427.6 square kilometre land position within the gold and base metal rich Flin Flon - Snow Lake Greenstone Belt. The Company is currently advancing its Bootleg Lake Gold Project located in Saskatchewan, less than 10 km from Flin Flon, Manitoba, which hosts four past producing high-grade gold mines.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Stephen Wallace"

Stephen Wallace, President, CEO and Director

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC.

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.searchlightresources.com or contact:

Searchlight Resources Inc.

Alf Stewart, VP Corporate Development

(604) 331-9326

info@searchlightresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67188