Command and Control Systems Market Size Worth USD 44.76 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 3.8%: Emergen Research

- The increasing number of security breaches in defense agencies and extensive rise in investment in defense & foreign intelligence are the major factors influencing the market growth

- Market Size - USD 32.96 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends - Higher usage of Command & Control Systems in defense intelligence agencies

VANCOUVER, B.C., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Command & Control Systems Market is forecasted to be worth USD 44.76 billion by 2027, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of geospatial intelligence, rising cybercrimes involving data breaches from confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric welfare, and growing investment in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.

Besides, extensive emphasis on the common operating picture (COP) of military operations, and higher capabilities of information dominance, battlefield awareness, and decision advantages of the command and control systems are the major reasons behind the enormous growth of this market. Moreover, higher usage of space-based command and control infrastructure and smart city command center applications are expected to fuel the market growth.

The global landscape of the Command & Control Systems Market is expected to remain highly competitive and fragmented, consisting of a number of both small start-ups & medium enterprises and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in the products offered in the sector create enormous potential for innovative players.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In May 2020 , BAE Systems announced the completion of the accusation of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.

, BAE Systems announced the completion of the accusation of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers. The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China , India , Japan , and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes and commercial applications. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, along with a higher economic development, and enhancement in the technological industry, are propelling the Command & Control Systems market enforcement.

lead by , , , and South & are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes and commercial applications. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, along with a higher economic development, and enhancement in the technological industry, are propelling the Command & Control Systems market enforcement. Key players in the market include The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Command & Control Systems Market on the basis of application, platform, component, end-user, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Military Commands



Homeland Security & Cyber Protection



Government Critical Infrastructure



Commercial Commands



Industrial Commands



Transportation System



Others



Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Land



Airborne



Naval



Joint



Space



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Products



Services



End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Army



Air force



Navy



Defense Intelligence



Commercial Services

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

1. U.S.

Europe

1. Russia

2. U.K.

3. Germany

4. France

Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. North Korea

Latin America

1. Brazil

Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Israel

4. Rest of MEA

