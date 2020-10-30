Anzeige
Freitag, 30.10.2020
Ist es jetzt 5 vor 12!? Kommt am Wochenende der Game Changer?
30.10.2020 | 14:52
Neonode to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 10, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 on Tuesday November 10, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 10AM Eastern Standard Time (EST)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, Maria Ek, CFO and David Brunton, Head of Investor Relations.

The dial-in number for the conference call is toll-free: (877) 539-0733 (U.S. domestic), +1 (678) 607-2005 (international) or 08 56619361 (Stockholm, Sweden). To access the call all participants must use the following Conference ID: #6708249. Please make sure to call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

To register for the call, and listen online, please click:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2796934/24252073E597983C0BA475E62DA1868F

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available for 30 days after the call's completion - 11/10/2020 (13:00PM EST) to 11/24/2020 (23:59PM EST). To access the recording, please use one of these Dial-In Numbers (800) 585-8367, (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, and the Conference ID #6708249.

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
David Brunton
E-mail: david.brunton@neonode.com
Phone: +1 925 768 0620

Chief Financial Officer
Maria Ek
E-mail: maria.ek@neonode.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode---to-report-third-quarter-2020-results-on-november-10--2020,c3227352

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3227352/1328495.pdf

Release

