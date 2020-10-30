The forging market size is expected to grow by 14.14 million t during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Download latest version with COVID-19 analysis Free Sample Report

The developments in robotics is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

Developments in robotics will be one of the significant forging market trends that will drive the growth of the forging market size. The adoption of forging techniques is high among end-user sectors such as the medical, automotive, and aerospace industries. With the growing competition and the need to increase productivity, there is a considerable increase in the adoption of automation. The adoption of automation in the forging industry will aid in improving the quality of the product and also enhances manufacturing tolerances. With the rising developments in robotics such as collision resistance, the adoption of automation by forging companies will increase in the coming years. One of the significant automation solutions provider ABB has already incorporated its robots with corrosion resistance. The development of robotic software that allows performing tasks for handling objects, which in turn, enhances the efficiency of the production lines, is another development in the robotics industry that will drive forging market growth.

Forging Market: Product Landscape

Closed die forging or impression die forging is manufactured using an impression die to compress the workpiece. The impression die consists of cavities that restrict the flow of the metal within the cavity. As the metal is subjected to plastic compression, it fills the cavity of the die mold. Thus, the forged metal part retains the dimensions and shape of the mold. The process leads to changes in the grain structure of the metal. The desired grain structure can be achieved by controlled material deformation. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the seamless rings segment.

Forging Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC had the largest forging market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The strong growth in the production of automobiles will significantly influence forging market growth in this region. China and India are the key markets for forging in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered

Aichi Steel Corp.

Alcoa Corp.

Allegheny Technologies Inc.

American Axle Manufacturing Inc.

Arconic Inc.

Bharat Forge Ltd.

Bruck GmbH

Nippon Steel Corp.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

thyssenkrupp AG

Forging Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in forging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the forging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the forging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of forging market, vendors

Contacts:

