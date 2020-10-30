The travel and expense management software market is expected to grow by USD 2.85 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

The increasing mobile workforce is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as growing threat from open-source travel and expense management solutions will hamper market growth.

Travel and Expense Management Software Market: Deployment Landscape

On-premises travel and expense management software is considered highly secure as there is no third-party interference. Enterprises also have complete control over their on-premises solutions because of the monitored and restricted access, while it also allows them to customize the travel and expense management software according to their requirements. These factors have been supporting the travel and expense management software market growth by the on-premises segment. The travel and expense management software market share growth by the on-premises segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the SaaS-based segment.

Travel And Expense Management Software Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest travel and expense management software market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising adoption of the software by enterprises such as BFSI will significantly influence travel and expense management software market growth in this region. The US is the key market for travel and expense management software in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Apptricity Corp.

Basware Corp.

DATABASICS Inc.

Emburse

Expensify Inc.

IBM Corp.

Infor Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE (Concur)

Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment placement

On-premises Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SaaS-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

