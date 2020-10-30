The travel and expense management software market is expected to grow by USD 2.85 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
The increasing mobile workforce is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as growing threat from open-source travel and expense management solutions will hamper market growth.
Travel and Expense Management Software Market: Deployment Landscape
On-premises travel and expense management software is considered highly secure as there is no third-party interference. Enterprises also have complete control over their on-premises solutions because of the monitored and restricted access, while it also allows them to customize the travel and expense management software according to their requirements. These factors have been supporting the travel and expense management software market growth by the on-premises segment. The travel and expense management software market share growth by the on-premises segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the SaaS-based segment.
Travel And Expense Management Software Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest travel and expense management software market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising adoption of the software by enterprises such as BFSI will significantly influence travel and expense management software market growth in this region. The US is the key market for travel and expense management software in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- Apptricity Corp.
- Basware Corp.
- DATABASICS Inc.
- Emburse
- Expensify Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- Infor Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE (Concur)
- Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.


