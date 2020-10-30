Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Conversion of Securities

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Conversion of Shares

The Board of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that valid Conversion Notices have been received in respect of:

21,750 UK Equity Shares 10,185 Global Equity Income Shares 155,742 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 380,777 Managed Liquidity Shares

The respective Conversion Ratios were as follows:

- For every UK Equity Share converted, holders will receive 0.778190 Global Equity Income Shares, 0.995878 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 1.385534 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Global Equity Income Share converted, holders will receive 1.285034 UK Equity Shares, 1.279737 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 1.780458 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Balanced Risk Allocation Share converted, holders will receive 1.004139 UK Equity Shares, 0.781410 Global Equity Income Shares or 1.391269 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Managed Liquidity Share converted, holders would receive 0.721743 UK Equity Shares, 0.561653 Global Equity Income Shares or 0.718768 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.

The Conversion Ratios, which will be effective on 2 November 2020, are based on the relative net asset values of the Company's Share classes as at close of business on 22 October 2020.

Individual Shareholders' entitlements on conversion on 2 November 2020 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Fractional entitlements will be aggregated and sold in the market. The Shares arising or allotted pursuant to the conversion will rank pari passu with the existing Shares of the relevant class and, for the avoidance of doubt, will not rank for the dividends declared on 6 October 2020 in respect of the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Shares.

The net changes to the number of shares outstanding following the conversion and allotments are as follows:

+122,471 UK Equity Shares +210,904 Global Equity Income Shares -147,022 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares -340,649 Managed Liquidity Shares +168,689 Deferred Shares

Following the conversion, the total number of listed Shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) will be:

29,501,720 UK Equity Shares 26,587,022 Global Equity Income Shares 5,086,506 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 2,720,683 Managed Liquidity Shares

The Company has applied for the following numbers of Shares arising or allotted pursuant to conversion to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange:

144,221 UK Equity Shares 221,089 Global Equity Income Shares 8,720 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 40,128 Managed Liquidity Shares

Dealings in such shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 3 November 2020. It is expected that Certificates in respect of the Resulting Shares will be posted by 16 November 2020.

The Deferred Shares arising on the conversion will be cancelled.

All as formally approved by the Board on 30 October 2020.

30 October 2020

Contact: Paul Griggs 020 3753 1000