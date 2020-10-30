The global infrared aerial camera market size is poised to grow by USD 362.77 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005396/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Infrared Aerial Camera Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increasing use of infrared aerial cameras in UAVs will be a major factor driving the growth of the infrared aerial camera market. Small UAVs or drones have emerged as powerful business tools and are increasingly being used in civil government and commercial applications such as agriculture and firefighting. These drones are being integrated with infrared aerial cameras that will help law enforcement in rescue and search operations. The several advantages offered by UAVs with infrared aerial cameras have also boosted their adoption in various sectors such as mining, construction, surveillance, electrical, search, firefighting, and rescue. This rising demand has encouraged market vendors to offer infrared aerial cameras that can be incorporated in UAVs.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Report Highlights:
- The major infrared aerial camera market growth came from the commercial segment. In the commercial sector, infrared aerial cameras have various applications in industries such as public safety, law enforcement, energy, agriculture and forestry, manufacturing/production, mining, archeology and civil engineering, and oil and gas. Hence, the growth in these sectors will drive the demand for infrared aerial cameras for commercial applications during the forecast period. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the military segment.
- North America was the largest infrared aerial camera market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The US is an important market for infrared aerial cameras in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.
- The global infrared aerial camera market is concentrated. DIAS Infrared GmbH, FLIR Systems Inc., HGH Systemes Infrarouges SAS, Infrared Cameras Inc., InfraTec GmbH, Jenoptik AG, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., and Yuneec Europe GmbH. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this infrared aerial camera market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the infrared aerial camera market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Increased Use of Cooled Infrared Cameras will be a Key Market Trend
Cooled infrared cameras are highly sensitive and can detect the slightest temperature difference between objects. These cameras can produce images in the long-wave infrared (LWIR) band and mid-wave infrared (MWIR) band of the spectrum. The cryocooler in cooled infrared cameras helps in reducing thermally-induced noise by lowering the imaging sensor temperature to cryogenic temperature. Cooled infrared cameras can efficiently perform spectral filtering for taking measurements that otherwise would be unachievable with uncooled infrared cameras. The increased benefits of cooled infrared cameras will boost its adoption in applications such as security and surveillance and consequently fuel the growth of the infrared aerial camera market during the forecast period.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report
Infrared Aerial Camera Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist infrared aerial camera market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the infrared aerial camera market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the infrared aerial camera market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of infrared aerial camera market vendors
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Military Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- DIAS Infrared GmbH
- FLIR Systems Inc.
- HGH Systemes Infrarouges SAS
- Infrared Cameras Inc.
- InfraTec GmbH
- Jenoptik AG
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Leonardo Spa
- SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.
- Yuneec Europe GmbH
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005396/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/