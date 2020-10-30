The global infrared aerial camera market size is poised to grow by USD 362.77 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The increasing use of infrared aerial cameras in UAVs will be a major factor driving the growth of the infrared aerial camera market. Small UAVs or drones have emerged as powerful business tools and are increasingly being used in civil government and commercial applications such as agriculture and firefighting. These drones are being integrated with infrared aerial cameras that will help law enforcement in rescue and search operations. The several advantages offered by UAVs with infrared aerial cameras have also boosted their adoption in various sectors such as mining, construction, surveillance, electrical, search, firefighting, and rescue. This rising demand has encouraged market vendors to offer infrared aerial cameras that can be incorporated in UAVs.

Report Highlights:

The major infrared aerial camera market growth came from the commercial segment. In the commercial sector, infrared aerial cameras have various applications in industries such as public safety, law enforcement, energy, agriculture and forestry, manufacturing/production, mining, archeology and civil engineering, and oil and gas. Hence, the growth in these sectors will drive the demand for infrared aerial cameras for commercial applications during the forecast period. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the military segment.

North America was the largest infrared aerial camera market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The US is an important market for infrared aerial cameras in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The global infrared aerial camera market is concentrated. DIAS Infrared GmbH, FLIR Systems Inc., HGH Systemes Infrarouges SAS, Infrared Cameras Inc., InfraTec GmbH, Jenoptik AG, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., and Yuneec Europe GmbH. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this infrared aerial camera market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the infrared aerial camera market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increased Use of Cooled Infrared Cameras will be a Key Market Trend

Cooled infrared cameras are highly sensitive and can detect the slightest temperature difference between objects. These cameras can produce images in the long-wave infrared (LWIR) band and mid-wave infrared (MWIR) band of the spectrum. The cryocooler in cooled infrared cameras helps in reducing thermally-induced noise by lowering the imaging sensor temperature to cryogenic temperature. Cooled infrared cameras can efficiently perform spectral filtering for taking measurements that otherwise would be unachievable with uncooled infrared cameras. The increased benefits of cooled infrared cameras will boost its adoption in applications such as security and surveillance and consequently fuel the growth of the infrared aerial camera market during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Infrared Aerial Camera Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist infrared aerial camera market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the infrared aerial camera market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the infrared aerial camera market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of infrared aerial camera market vendors

