PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) LSR Group announces the results of public irrevocable offer for its Series 001P-02 bonds 30-Oct-2020 / 15:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LSR Group announces the results of public irrevocable offer for its Series 001P-02 bonds St. Petersburg, Russia -30 October 2020 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces results of its previously announced public irrevocable offer (the "Offer") for its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-02 bearer bonds. As established in the Offer, an aggregate amount of the purchased bonds could not exceed 3,333,333 bonds. The purchasing price could not exceed 102.85% of the outstanding part of the par value of the Series 001P-02 bonds. The Purchasing date was set at 30 October 2020. According to the results of the Offer, the Company today purchased in full the presented exchange-traded Series 001P-02 bonds in the amount of 313 units. The identification number of the issue is 4B02-02-55234-E-001P as of 20 April 2017 (ISIN RU000A0JXPM0). For more information please contact: Investor Relations Media Relations LSR Group Press Service E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru Igor Tsoy Director of Investor Relations E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru About LSR Group: PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2019 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 7.6 million m2 with the market value of RUB 207 billion. In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2019, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB110.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB21.0 billion and Net Profit of RUB7.5 billion. Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG). www.lsrgroup.ru [1] ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: LSRG LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 86953 EQS News ID: 1144389 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f69150ed01d3088b34284c75345c9309&application_id=1144389&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

