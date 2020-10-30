The share capital of Ress Life Investments A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as per 3 November 2020 in the ISIN below. Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). ISIN: DK0060315604 ------------------------------------------------------ Name: Ress Life Investments ------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 106,565 shares (EUR 53,282,500) ------------------------------------------------------ Change: 440 shares (EUR 220,000) ------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 107,005 shares (EUR 53,502,500) ------------------------------------------------------ Subscription price: EUR 1,757.44 ------------------------------------------------------ Face value: EUR 500 ------------------------------------------------------ Short name: RLAINV ------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 114492 ------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=796736