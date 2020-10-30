SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2020 Third Quarter and Year to Date Earnings

JASPER, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX:SVBT), parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, today announced near-record 2020 third quarter unaudited earnings of $1.3 million or $2.31 earnings per share (EPS), a 0.43% increase over the same prior year period earnings on a per share basis. This third quarter 2020 performance translates to a return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.04%, compared to the same prior year period of 1.15%.

Net interest income before provision expense for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $4.2 million compared to $3.4 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $810,000. This increase can primarily be attributed to growth in earning assets and reduced funding costs of both deposits and borrowings resulting from the reduced rate environment subsequent to the Fed's 150 basis point decrease in the federal funds rate in March. However, provision expense increased by $627,000 in order to adequately provide for the elevated economic uncertainty resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on local borrowers, as well as to reserve for current losses primarily resulting from a legacy credit. Additionally, as compared to the prior year third quarter, non-interest income increased approximately $278,000 to $2.2 million from $1.9 million, primarily due to elevated sold mortgage income, which partially offset the increase in non-interest expense of $467,000 to $4.1 million from $3.6 million, resulting primarily from expanding Springs Valley's footprint into two new markets and the subsequent staffing and other overhead expenses necessary to support this growth. Quarter over trailing quarter earnings decreased approximately $85,000 or 6.16%. The biggest contributors to this variance were increased provision and employee expenses, partially offset by decreased interest expense and increased fiduciary income from the Financial Advisory Group.

SVB&T Corporation book value has risen from $82.03 per share as of December 31, 2019 to $89.45 as of September 30, 2020, a 9.05% increase. SVB&T Corporation stock closed at $64.00 per share on the OTCQX exchange on October 28, 2020.

Total assets increased $42.0 million to $494.9 million at September 30, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 assets of $452.9 million. Total loans before allowances increased $38.9 million to $389.2 million at September 30, 2020 from $350.3 million at December 31, 2019. The loan growth was primarily generated through agriculture lending and small business lending resulting from the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Springs Valley Bank & Trust made 414 PPP loans for approximately $21.7 million. Allowances as a percent of total loans was 1.34% as of September 30, 2020 compared to 1.24% as of December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased $17.8 million to $379.0 million at September 30, 2020 from $361.2 million at December 31, 2019. The deposit growth has been generated in both interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing deposit accounts for both businesses and consumers, seemingly as a result of government stimulus initiatives and a generally elevated propensity for saving as a result of the overall level of economic uncertainty.

Year to date (YTD) unaudited earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $3.5 million or $6.22 EPS, a 17.36% increase over the same prior year period earnings on a per share basis. This YTD performance translates to an ROAA of 0.97%, compared to the same prior year period of 0.92%.

Net interest income before provision expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $11.9 million compared to $10.2 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $1.7 million. Growth in earning assets resulted in $668,000 of additional interest income as compared to the same prior year period, even with the Fed's 150 basis point rate reduction in March. Additionally, interest expense decreased by $963,000 over the same time frame due to the lower rate environment and its impact on deposit and borrowing rates, further contributing to the growth in net interest income. YTD provision expense increased by $1.0 million in order to adequately provide for the economic uncertainty resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic and also to absorb current losses through the third quarter of 2020 that are elevated largely due to one legacy credit which has driven larger than normal charge-offs YTD in 2020. Total non-interest income increased $1.2 million to $5.6 million YTD September 2020 from $4.4 million for the same period in 2019. The largest contributing factor to the positive variance was sold mortgage income which has experienced a significant uptick in volume, as noted above. Growing non-interest income to reduce margin dependence continues to be a strategic focus of Springs Valley Bank & Trust. Non-interest expense increased $1.2 million to $11.7 million YTD September 2020 from $10.5 million for the same period in 2019. This expense increase was primarily driven by various overhead components that have been necessary to build out the infrastructure to support the future growth of the bank and serve a growing customer base, as noted in the 2020 third quarter earnings commentary above. The largest components of this expense have been increased staffing, additional premises and equipment expense, and additional data processing expense. Elevated employee expenses related to mortgage volume, primarily in the second and third quarters of 2020, has also been a contributing factor to increased non-interest expense.

"At the third quarter mark of 2020, the main driver of positive financial results compared to our 2020 budget and prior year performance is clearly sold mortgage revenue (with the lion's share being refinances) which is virtually quadruple Springs Valley's previous best year (2019) on record," stated President and CEO, Jamie Shinabarger. Financing rates for new homes are at historic lows (in the low- to mid-2's), but existing housing inventory remains low, spelling challenges for home buyers. On the new construction front, according to the National Association of Home Builders, lumber costs have risen roughly 80% since early Spring to an average price above $600 per thousand board feet, adding $8,000 to $10,000 to the cost of an average project. "On the expense side of the income statement, through September 30, 2020, there has been an impactful reduction in certain areas, such as our cost of funds, travel expenses related to training and seminars, and meals and entertainment expenses with regard to customers and sales calls, due to the Covid-19 environment. Conversely, prudent loan loss reserve building via provision expense was up 141% ($1.0 million) over the prior year partially due to the economic uncertainty of the Covid-19 impact on portfolio credit quality for the first nine months of 2020 and beyond. All in all, the net impact is a very respectable net income of $3.5 million (0.97% ROAA) in the face of major uncertainty and operational challenges," concluded Shinabarger.

Selected Consolidated Financial Data of SVB&T Corporation

(In Thousands, Except Shares Outstanding and Per Share Data)

Unaudited Audited 30-Sep 31-Dec 2020 2019 2019 Assets Cash and Due From Banks $ 13,865 $ 13,957 $ 10,535 Interest Bearing Time Deposits 1,246 1,200 1,200 Fed Funds Sold 6,557 15,063 10,745 Available for Sale Securities 61,153 57,548 57,820 Other Investments 2,738 2,214 2,567 Loans held for sale 3,662 880 156 Loans net of allowance for loan losses 380,286 341,041 345,822 Premises and Equipment 6,265 5,900 6,636 Bank-owned Life Insurance 8,957 8,179 8,820 Accrued Interest Receivable 3,061 2,309 2,413 Foreclosed Assets Held for Sale 670 49 129 Other Assets 6,424 5,280 6,007 Total Assets $ 494,884 $ 453,620 $ 452,850 Liabilities and Stockholders Equity Non-interest bearing deposits 73,646 51,164 51,344 Interest bearing deposits 305,389 303,698 309,846 Borrowed Funds 55,000 43,876 34,764 Subordinated Debentures 5,000 5,000 5,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 5,835 4,709 6,029 Total Liabilities $ 444,870 $ 408,447 $ 406,983 Stockholders' equity - substantially restricted 50,014 45,173 45,867 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 494,884 $ 453,620 $ 452,850

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 30-Sep 30-Sep 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Data: Interest & Dividend Income $ 5,074 $ 4,926 $ 14,983 $ 14,315 Interest Expense 825 1,487 3,110 4,073 Net Interest Income $ 4,249 $ 3,439 $ 11,873 $ 10,242 Provision for Loan Loss 862 235 1,755 727 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses $ 3,387 $ 3,204 $ 10,118 $ 9,515 Fiduciary activities 856 772 2,333 2,142 Customer service fees 142 178 432 517 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 44 41 137 127 Other income 1,120 893 2,700 1,602 Total noninterest income $ 2,162 $ 1,884 $ 5,602 $ 4,388 Salary & employee benefits 2,495 2,019 6,862 6,036 Occupancy 488 395 1,479 1,213 Data processing 402 360 1,209 1,041 Deposit insurance premium 31 (44 ) 91 22 Professional fees 176 245 578 655 Other expenses 456 606 1,489 1,534 Total noninterest expense $ 4,048 $ 3,581 $ 11,708 $ 10,501 Income before Income Taxes 1,501 1,507 4,012 3,402 Income Tax Expense 211 219 533 440 Net Income $ 1,290 $ 1,288 $ 3,479 $ 2,962 Shares Outstanding 559,136 559,136 559,136 559,136 Average Shares - Basic 559,136 559,136 559,136 559,136 Average Shares - Diluted 559,136 559,136 559,136 559,136 Basic Earnings per Share $ 2.31 $ 2.30 $ 6.22 $ 5.30 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 2.31 $ 2.30 $ 6.22 $ 5.30 Other Data: Yield on all Interest-earning Average Assets 4.34 % 4.61 % 4.44 % 4.70 % Cost on all Interest-earning Average Assets 0.71 % 1.39 % 0.92 % 1.34 % Interest Rate Spread 3.63 % 3.22 % 3.52 % 3.36 % Net Interest Margin 3.63 % 3.22 % 3.52 % 3.36 % Number of Full Service Banking Centers 6 5 6 5 Return on Average Assets (net income divided by average total assets) 1.04 % 1.15 % 0.97 % 0.92 % Average Assets $ 495,354 $ 448,987 $ 476,856 $ 427,953 Return on Average Equity (net income divided by average total equity) 10.49 % 11.65 % 9.77 % 9.30 % Average Equity $ 49,167 $ 44,209 $ 47,496 $ 42,468 Equity to Assets Ratio (EOP) 10.11 % 9.96 % 10.11 % 9.96 % Book Value per Share $ 89.45 $ 80.79 $ 89.45 $ 80.79 Market Value per Share - End of Period Close $ 63.00 $ 79.51 $ 63.00 $ 79.51

