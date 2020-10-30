The salt market is expected to grow by 33.57 million MT during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the salt market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005448/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Salt Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Enterprises will go through Response, Recovery and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The salt market will witness Neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Three Salt Market Participants:

Cargill Inc.

Cargill Inc. operates its business under various segments such as agriculture, animal nutrition, beauty, bioindustrial, food beverage, pharmaceutical, industrial, meat poultry, and others. The company offers variety of industrial salt, including oil field salt, general industrial salt, pool salt, and water softener salt.

Dow Inc.

Dow Inc. operates its business under three segments, which include packaging and specialty plastics, industrial intermediates and infrastructure, and performance materials and coatings. The company offers a range of salt products including VERSENEX 80 (n aqueous solution of the pentasodium salt of diethylenetriaminepentaacetic acid, Na5DTPA), VERSENE K4EDTA (an aqueous solution of the tetrapotassium salt of ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid), VERSENE NA (A food and pharmaceutical grade product which meets the requirements of the Food Chemicals Codex and U.S. Pharmacopeia XXII), and others.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

INEOS Group Holdings SA operates its business under Olefins polymers North America, Olefins polymers Europe, and chemical intermediates segments. The company offers salts such as Granular Salt, Tablet Salt, Pure Dried Vacuum (PDV) Salt, Animal Feed Grade Pure Dried Vacuum Salt, Microfine Salt (finely ground PDV salt), Coarse Sea Salt (Koshering Salt), Fine Sea Salt, and Undried Vacuum Salt (UV).

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/salt-market-size-industry-analysis

Salt Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Salt market is segmented as below:

Application Chemical Processing Road De-icing Food Processing Other Applications

Geography APAC North America Europe MEA South America

Type Rock Salt Brine Solar Salt Others



The salt market is driven by wide range of industrial applications. In addition, other factors such as increasing production of salt in APAC by solar evaporation process is expected to trigger the salt market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of salt market, Request Free Sample https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43411

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005448/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/