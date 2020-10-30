Anzeige
Freitag, 30.10.2020

WKN: A0Q68R ISIN: IT0004359037 Ticker-Symbol: TI5 
Frankfurt
30.10.20
08:15 Uhr
0,270 Euro
-0,003
-1,10 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2020 | 16:53
Italeaf S.p.A.: algoWatt: updating of the recovery and relaunch plan and corporate events calendar

algoWatt: updating of the recovery and relaunch plan and corporate events calendar

  • Reviewed management performance in the first ten months of the year: turnover up 14.6%

The Board of Directors of algoWatt, GreenTech Solutions Company listed on the Italian Stock Exchangein the Investor relations/Corporate governance/Corporate documents section and on the 1Info regulated information storage system at the URL www.1Info.it.

This press release is available on the Company's website www.algowatt.com

algoWatt (ALW), greentech solutions company, designs, develops and integrates solutions for energy and natural resource management in a sustainable and socially responsible manner. The Company provides management and control systems that integrate devices, networks, software and services with a clear sector focus: digital energy and utilities, smart cities & enterprises and green mobility. algoWatt is the result of the merger of TerniEnergia, a leading company in the renewable energy and environmental industry, and Softeco, an ICT solutions provider with over 40 years of experience for customers operating in the energy, industry and transport sectors. The company, with more than 200 employees located in 7 locations in Italy and investments in research and innovation for more than 12% of turnover, operates with an efficient corporate organization, focused on the following markets: Green Energy Utility: renewable energy, digital energy, smart grids; Green Enterprise&City: IoT, data analysis, energy efficiency, building and process automation; Green Mobility: electric, shared and on demand. Different markets, a single focus: sustainability. algoWatt is listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) of Borsa Italiana S.p.A..

Per informazioni:

Investor RelationsPress OfficeInvestor & Media Relations
algoWatt SpAalgoWatt SpAFloriana Vitale, Domenico Gentile
Filippo Calisti (CFO)Federico ZacaglioniVia Bigli, 19 - 20121 Milano
Tel. +39 0744 7581Tel. +39 0744 7581Tel. +39 02 4547 3883/4
filippo.calisti@algowatt.com (mailto:filippo.calisti@algowatt.com)Mobile +39 340 5822368ir@irtop.com (mailto:ir@irtop.com)
federico.zacaglioni@algowatt.comufficiostampa@irtop.com (mailto:ufficiostampa@irtop.com)

Attachment

  • ALGOWATT_PR39_30-10-2020 (EN) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/10ccc2f6-f9dd-4d0b-864c-c05b77ff2f87)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
