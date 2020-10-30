VoiceRules Inc.: VoiceRules: Providing Solid Cloud-Based Business Communication Systems

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / A cloud-based business communication system that is affordable, easy to set up, with zero downtime, and featuring world-class security and reliability; that is what VoiceRules is all about. This global phone management system seeks to provide a solution for business communication challenges across the globe.

VoiceRules is a business phone management system designed to deliver cloud-based voice, SMS, MMS, IVR, and more. The team behind the company successfully built a solid communication system without the need for additional hardware nor per user charges. On top of this, its zero downtime guarantee, easy set-up, and unparalleled security and reliability takes the user experience up a higher notch. In addition, the payment processing reliability is even confirmed by a high-level PCI-DSS certificate.

The CEO of VoiceRules, Sam Cyrus, notes that a study from recently conducted by the Connected Commerce Council has shown that nearly one in three businesses believe that without being able to provide customer service through phones, they would have had to close a part of their business or the entire business. "Customer service via phone is suddenly even more at the forefront in terms of how small businesses are looking to operate and help them survive," Sam adds. With this in mind, it becomes evident that an efficient and effective communication system is essential for businesses to survive and thrive. At present, this is what VoiceRules seeks to provide.

VoiceRules is the ultimate cloud-based solution that grows alongside businesses. Whether small and growing businesses or medium-sized companies, the system makes it easier for individuals and businesses to stay connected without any issue. The team behind the system firmly believes that "as technology advances, the foundation of a successful and outlier company continues to be communication." Thus, it seeks to provide a state-of-the-art solution that will help businesses and entrepreneurs save time, energy, and cost while ultimately increasing their revenue.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, VoiceRules provides special pricing to help businesses adapt to the trying times. At present, the company has allowed businesses in six countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, to add extra support. With this at hand, 18 more countries will gain the feature.

VoiceRules allows entrepreneurs and businesses to work from anywhere they want to be. Gone are the days when communication for work was limited only to specific devices and networks. Now, calls can be easily filtered and forwarded to anyone anywhere without any problem. Through this system, businesses can easily add new members to their network with their choice of device. Any communication that takes place is kept in private. Moreover, physical offices are no longer necessary as virtual offices are also provided for by the system.

Indeed, VoiceRules is out to revolutionize the business industry through its cloud-based business communication system. By seamlessly connecting all the client's devices to provide an end-to-end phone management solution, the system allows businesses to scale up efficiently with very minimal risks.

Company: Voice Rules

Phone: +1 631 352 0090

Email: contact@voicerules.com

Website: VoiceRules.com

SOURCE: VoiceRules Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/612731/VoiceRules-Providing-Solid-Cloud-Based-Business-Communication-Systems