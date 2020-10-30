Relative to the prior quarter (Q220), Agnico Eagle Mines' (AEM) production in Q3 increased by 48.8% to 492.7oz and its adjusted net income by 111.4%. While this may seem impressive enough, adjusted net income actually increased by 327.0%, to 78.1c/share, as the company leveraged a 76.0% quarterly increase in revenues against a 47.2% increase in production costs to result in an 8.2pp uplift in gross margins. AEM also benefited from a relatively low effective tax rate of 33.1% in Q3. As a consequence of both its performance in Q3 and the expectation of a similar one in Q4, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 75%, from 20c/share to 35c/share.

