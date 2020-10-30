Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Members NutraCap Labs, American Craftsman Renovations and Carolina Pool Consultants

Become a featured member on Findit and increase your online presence and exposure in search and throughout social media

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: NutraCap Labs, American Craftsman Renovations and Carolina Pool Consultants. Each of these members have engaged Findit to assist them with their online marketing strategy with a customized marketing campaign that is tailored to their needs and marketing objectives.

Our first featured member is NutraCap Labs. NutraCap Labs offers professional custom supplement formulation services with private labeling and works with individuals looking to launch their private label supplement line. They operate a state of the art, FDA registered facility in Norcross GA and have over 100k square feet of high quality raw materials. Because of this large inventory, they are able to create virtually any supplement that individuals want all while providing industry best lead times and low bottle minimums. To create your supplement line, get in touch with NutraCap Labs at 800-688-5956 and start their three step process. Recently, Findit finished production on the newest video for NutraCap Labs which is embedded below.

Our second featured member is American Craftsman Renovations. American Craftsman Renovations is a locally owned and operated, full service general contractor in Savannah GA that offers custom residential remodeling, renovation, restoration and repair services to homeowners. From minor handyman repairs to major home improvements, American Craftsman Renovations helps homeowners transform the spaces in their home. To improve their overall online presence in search and social, they have claimed a total of 33 names on Findit that surround the services that they offer in the areas that they provide those services. Content is created on a regular basis as part of their campaign to help elevate their online presence throughout the web, driving traffic to their website and to reach the target audiences looking for the services American Craftsman provides but who have not yet heard of American Craftsman Renovations. Findit also produced a new video for American Craftsman Renovations highlighting home improvements and handyman repairs, two new phrases they are wanting to index under in search engines.

Our third featured Findit member is Carolina Pool Consultants. Carolina Pool Consultants is a year-round pool builder in Denver, NC, that specializes in concrete pool design and installation services. With years of experience in the industry, homeowners in the Greater Denver NC, rely on CPC Pools for custom concrete pool installation. CPC Pools works with homeowners to come up with the best design for their space and offers free concrete pool consultations where they will go over with you the benefits of concrete pools and what makes them the preferred choice over vinyl liner or fiberglass pools. Visit Carolina Pool Consultants online at mycpcpools.com and call them at 704-799-5236 to schedule your free pool estimate. Throughout their campaign, Findit has focused its marketing efforts on towns across Greater Denver, NC, including Lake Norman, Charlotte, Cornelius, Terrell, and more. Currently, Findit is focusing its efforts on improving indexing for CPC Pools in Denver, NC.

Claim your Name on Findit today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month, and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have, and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

The videos embedded in this release were produced by Findit as part of the marketing campaigns provided to these companies.

Findit also welcomes individuals who are looking to post the content that they want seen and shared without censorship. Findit does not have algorithms in place that controls which posts show up and which posts do not and does not censor content unless it is of pornographic or terroristic nature or inciting violence.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

