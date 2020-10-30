Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2020) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce the initiation of research coverage on Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO) (OTCQB: SMOFF) (FSE: 23SP). The report is titled, "Aggressive Drilling Campaign and Near-Term Cash Flow."

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold Corp. (formerly, Sonoro Metals Corp.) is a junior gold exploration, development, and soon to be gold producer, with properties in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora, Mexico. The Company plans to develop a heap leach pilot operation at its flagship property, the Cerro Caliche gold project and utilize the generated cash flow to fund further exploration and development. Sonoro has a highly experienced management team of mining, business, and finance professionals with a successful track record in discovery through to resource development and production.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd., and an investment entity, the West Cirque Fund Limited Partnership.

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and/or affiliated companies do not hold shares in the subject issuer.

