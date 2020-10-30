Dawnmarie Healthy and Fit: A Beacon of Hope for People Suffering from Multiple Sclerosis Awareness

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / As a symbol of the growing advocacy on multiple sclerosis awareness, health and wellness coach Dawnmarie Deshaies encourages fellow MS survivors and those who support the cause to write the letters MS on their arms using lipstick or eyeliner, take a photo of themselves, post it on social media, and use the hashtag MultipleSclerosisAwarenessChallenge Let Me Frame It For You. She also encourages them to tag 15 of their friends and challenge them to do the same they should tag @dawnmariehealthyandfit and themselves so that more people can be reached online.

A great number of people nowadays do not have ample knowledge of what multiple sclerosis really is: how it affects a person, how difficult it gets for a person suffering from MS, and the life-altering impact it has on patients and their loved ones. As a result, there is so little support and active communities worldwide promoting MS awareness. Dawnmarie Deshaies is stepping up to the challenge and is dedicating most of her waking hours to educating people and helping MS patients improve their quality of life through her business Dawnmarie Healthy and Fit.

MS is a disabling disease that mainly affects the brain and spinal cord that often results in severe damage to the nerves. Symptoms may vary depending on the extent of the nerve damage, but those who do suffer from severe MS eventually lose their ability to walk on their own. Most people who are diagnosed with the disease experience numbness or weakness in one or more limbs, tremors, lack of coordination, partial or complete loss of vision, prolong double or blurry vision, fatigue, slurred speech, and dizziness, to mention a few.

In the case of Dawnmarie Deshaies, the effects of MS on her body were tremendous. She did not only feel exhausted most of the time, she also eventually started having bouts with depression as she struggled with a feeling of hopelessness and the feeling that she could never rise above her situation.

"For decades I lived and suffered from a chronic autoimmune disease that impacted my life in so many different ways and almost died. Through my personal journey, I learned I had to become my number one advocate of my own personal life. Through learning about this destructive disease I have been living with my entire adult life, I needed to take control of my personal health journey and share what I learned along the way," Dawnmarie reveals.

Throughout the many years that she suffered from the disabling effects of MS, Dawnmarie eventually stumbled upon a life-changing realization: there is life beyond multiple sclerosis. She started to push herself to fight back by making herself strong through proper nutrition, connecting with the right people, and surrounding herself with positivity to fuel her desire to help other MS patients find their way out of the woods. She wants to simply tell them, "That no matter what life may throw at you, it's never too late, that you can find the strength within your very soul to help yourself and others in need with honesty, faith, and compassion."

In the coming years, Dawnmarie sees herself doing the same things she is doing now: creating awareness for multiple sclerosis to generate a better understanding from people and encouraging those who suffer from it to continue to pursue a better way of living. Based on her experience, a person with multiple sclerosis can never really have a normal life. What they do build, however, is something better than normal, a story of survival and learning to thrive under challenging circumstances.

Dawnmarie Deshaies is also an Author of Living with PhantoMS a Journey to the truth, on Amazon And also the Author of Finding The Sun Through The Clouds - available everywhere

