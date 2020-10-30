V1 Church: Meet the Pastor Who Ties Mental Health and Spirituality Together

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / People struggling with their mental health are often judged as not having enough faith to see the brighter side of life. But achieving healthy well-being is truly easier said than done. Pastor and mental health advocate Mike Signorelli believes that religion and mental health should, and can, go hand in hand to lead people to realize their true potential.

Mike Signorelli believes that modern minds need a fresh perspective taken from ancient wisdom to address problems. However, he's not suggesting that people should be confined to the values and practices of the past. Mike means that individuals should seek pure truth, not one enveloped by religious practices they grew up with, but one rooted in faith in God.

Mike Signorelli is the founder and lead pastor of V1 Church, situated in New York City, one of the most populated places in the world. Mike has met with diverse demographics and has heard stories of struggle and hardships from everyone across the spectrum. Statistics show that only 5% of New York City's population attended church and revealed that various reasons contribute to their withdrawal to formal spiritual organizations, including experiences that have hurt them.

Furthermore, Mike Signorelli saw how taxing stress factors could be to today's individuals, and the effects have manifested in people's health and emotional intelligence. While some are thriving with the times, many are hanging by a thread as their mental health crumbles to pieces. The instability of their well-being decreases people's energy to give to their jobs, families, and friends.

V1 Church welcomes everyone: agnostics, atheists, millennials, and entrepreneurs within the Big Apple and its surrounding communities. Being a pastor in New York made Mike Signorelli realize "that people aren't looking for another set of rules under the guise of religion." Instead, he leads V1 Church to be a pillar that seeks true spiritual identity and guides people to achieve peace, success, and healthy minds.

"There is a big difference between religion and spiritual identity," said Mike Signorelli in an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle. "Life is hard, but if we allow truth to guide us, we find ourselves at the right destination, exactly where we belong," he added. Furthermore, he explained that people today are not necessarily looking for an organized religion but are looking for a metaphysical force to keep their minds at peace during difficulties.

In his experiences, Mike saw how churches would often impose certain norms and standards without truly valuing the true meaning of faith. His approach appeals to many nonbelievers because Mike uses spiritual preaching to foster mental health and build a genuine relationship with God. His efforts have continually led people back to faith.

V1 Church is taking an active and dynamic role in the community. Even amid the pandemic and other crises in their area, Mike Signorelli has led his congregation to be instruments of positivity. The church has generously donated over $300,000 worth of gifts to community shelters over the past three years. V1 Church is a symbol of hope when thousands are struggling with their mental well-being and believing that there could still be light after darkness.

