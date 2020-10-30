The heads-up display (HUD) market is expected to grow by USD 2.18 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 11% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The demand from commercial aircraft is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as slowdown in automotive industry will hamper market growth.

Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market: End-user Landscape

The high penetration of the HUD systems in the aviation industry is attributed to the need to adhere to the stringent safety norms and the increase in aircraft accidents due to uncertain weather conditions. HUD systems help aircraft operators in the effective control of the flight during takeoff and landing, especially during uncertain environmental conditions. As a result, the sales of HUD systems are growing, contributing to the growth heads-up display market share of the aviation segment.

Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market: Geographic Landscape

Europe accounted for the largest heads-up display market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising penetration of HUDs in the commercial vehicle segment and the increasing investments in aircraft manufacturing facilities will significantly influence heads-up display market growth in this region. Over 30% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. France and Germany are the key markets for heads-up displays in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and MEA.

Companies Covered:

BAE Systems Plc

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies Plc

DENSO Corp.

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Pioneer Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Visteon Corp.

WayRay AG.

