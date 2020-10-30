Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Ist es jetzt 5 vor 12!? Kommt am Wochenende der Game Changer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2020 | 22:32
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Revive The American Dream Building Homes for Working-Class Families

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Revive The American Dream (RAD) hosted its 2nd annual Build For Today event on October 18, 2020. The Los Angeles based nonprofit empowers lower-to-middle-income families by providing them with affordable housing options and holistic services that build resilience, self-sufficiency, and economic growth. Over 20 volunteers picked up hammers and shovels and poured concrete to build homes.

Viktoria Fox and volunteers for Revive The American Dream (RAD)

RAD is a membership-based group, led by entrepreneur Viktoria Fox, who founded Revive The American Dream's mission and lends their support by organizing activities, events, and programs aimed at empowerment. Since its inception, RAD's members have helped their local communities build 36 homes for low-to-moderate-income citizens and their families throughout the nation. Every month, volunteers roll up their sleeves to spend the day drywalling and painting the interiors of both old and new homes.

"We're thrilled to bring individuals from all backgrounds together to collaborate on volunteer efforts that we are all extremely passionate about," said Dylan Vanderbilt, Vice President.

To donate and support Revive The American Dream (RAD), please visit their website.

About Revive The American Dream:

Revive The American Dream Foundation is a 501(c)3 non profit organization dedicated to bringing awareness and solutions to the affordable housing crisis throughout our local communities.

CONTACT:

Company: Revive The American Dream
Email: ReviveAmericaProject@gmail.com
Phone number: 708-649-1918
Website: https://revivingtheamericandream.org

SOURCE: Revive The American Dream



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/611658/Revive-The-American-Dream-Building-Homes-for-Working-Class-Families

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.