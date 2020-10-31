

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter Inc. on Friday unlocked the New York Post's Twitter account after a two-week stalemate over posting links to its reporting about Hunter Biden.



In a series of tweets on Friday, the social-media giant said, 'Our policies are living documents. We're willing to update and adjust them when we encounter new scenarios or receive important feedback from the public.'



So, Twitter said it is revising its Hacked Materials Policy and 'updating our practice of not retroactively overturning prior enforcement.'



'This means that because a specific @nypost enforcement led us to update the Hacked Materials Policy, we will no longer restrict their account under the terms of the previous policy and they can now Tweet again,' said one of the tweets from @TwitterSafety.



'We're baaaaaaack,' the New York Post immediately tweeted on Friday after Twitter reversed its policies in a way that would allow the Post to be reinstated.



Twitter unlocked the Post's account Friday night, admitting that none of the paper's reporting about Hunter Biden's laptop and e-mails about his father were in violation of their rules, the New York Post said.



News Corp, which owns the New York Post, said in a statement that it is an important moment for journalism and for the freedom of the press. There is no evidence whatsoever that the documents are not authentic, and the arbitrary blocking of the Post was a significant moment during a critical time in this election season. It also had a negative commercial impact, but the Post team was determined that principle should prevail and it has.



On October 14, Twitter locked the Post's account and blocked users from tweeting out the link to the first of several Post stories detailing the Hunter Biden emails, saying the New York Post violated its policy on sharing hacked materials.



Twitter demanded that the Post delete six tweets linking to the Hunter Biden stories. But, the Post refused to delete the tweets.



The New York Post published an article on October 14 purporting to show an email of Hunter Biden communicating with an Ukrainian official about meeting with his father Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, when he was vice president.



Hunter Biden had reached a consulting contract with CEFC China Energy company that initially earned him $10 million a year 'for introductions alone,' the New York Post reported citing leaked emails.



Twitter previously locked the official Twitter account for President Donald Trump's reelection campaign after it posted clips relating to the Hunter Biden article.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TWITTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de