New lockdown fears brought our ATX 6 per cent down to 2054,96 points. only Lenzing gained. News came from ams, Bawag, AT&S, Strabag, Austrian rents, S&T, Andritz, Amag, OMV, Andritz (2), CA Immo and Palfinger. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -6,33% to 2.054,96 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -35,52%. Up to now there were 94 days with a positive and 118 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 36,37% away, from the low 26,01%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,29%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,59%. These are the best-performers this week: Lenzing 0,33% in front of Telekom Austria -0,86% and Addiko Bank -1,08%. And the following stocks performed worst: Flughafen Wien -15,98% in front of Immofinanz -12,21% and OMV -10,45% ....

