Austrian tourism: In the current summer season (May to September 2020), nights spent totaled 49.43 million, 29.9% below the level of the corresponding period of the previous year. While the number of nights spent by foreign guests fell by 40.6%, the number of nights spent by domestic guests was with -3.6% or 19.73 mn only slightly below the previous year's period. The arrivals in the previous summer season decreased by 40.7% to 13.33 mn. For the most important countries of origin, double-digit falls in nights spent were reported, with the decrease among German guests being the lowest at 20.9% to 20.91 million nights spent, while the other countries of origin were in some cases well above the 30% mark. In the current calendar year 2020 (January to September), 91.65 million nights spent ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...